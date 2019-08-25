Services
Dale "Chip" Lee


1947 - 2019
Dale "Chip" Lee Obituary
Dale "Chip" Lee

Tallahassee - Dale "Chip" Lee lost a short battle with cancer on August 11, 2019, at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, while surrounded by his loving family.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Halligan Lee; children, Scott (Tiffany) Lee and Jamie (Kerry) Wilkie; stepdaughters, Kelli Lee Holder and Erin (Jason) DeGroff; grandchildren, Lauren, Connor, Emmy, Aiden, Kael Michael, Katelyn and Maddox.

Although we are heartbroken to lose such a special man, Chip's kind and loving spirit will continue to live on in each of us. A celebration of life gathering is being planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to . Online condolences may be expressed to the family and the full obituary can be viewed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019
