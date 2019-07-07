|
Dale William Martin
Tallahassee - Dale W. Martin, 72, passed away July 3, 2019. He was born in Massena NY, to Floyd Martin and Margret (Houle) Martin, and moved to Florida in 1973. He graduated from Massena High School in 1966 and then enlisted into the United States Army in October 1966. He served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged as Scout Specialist. He was an entomologist at Leon County Mosquito control then transferred to Bay County Mosquito control where he retired.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, Alexander and Gladys Houle, his brother, Darrell (Beatle) Martin, a sister, Dixie Morgan, and his daughter, Joy Rogers.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Audrey Christmas Martin, Daughters, Dana Rogers, Tricia Rogers, Neelie Rogers Evans (Husband Rick), and Jessica Martin. Four granddaughters, Ashlynn Waldron, Starr and Kaylee Chenault, and Elizabeth Rosenwald (Grandpa's Baby), and his sister, Diane Martin Baranowski of Homer NY.
Dale was simple man who loved the outdoors, spending time with his family, and was a diehard Seminole fan. In his honor we will be in our FSU attire.
The family will receive friends 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Bevis Funeral Home, the funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Tallahassee Memory Gardens with Military Honors. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 7, 2019