Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bevis Funeral Home
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Bevis Funeral Home
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale William Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale William Martin Obituary
Dale William Martin

Tallahassee - Dale W. Martin, 72, passed away July 3, 2019. He was born in Massena NY, to Floyd Martin and Margret (Houle) Martin, and moved to Florida in 1973. He graduated from Massena High School in 1966 and then enlisted into the United States Army in October 1966. He served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged as Scout Specialist. He was an entomologist at Leon County Mosquito control then transferred to Bay County Mosquito control where he retired.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, Alexander and Gladys Houle, his brother, Darrell (Beatle) Martin, a sister, Dixie Morgan, and his daughter, Joy Rogers.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Audrey Christmas Martin, Daughters, Dana Rogers, Tricia Rogers, Neelie Rogers Evans (Husband Rick), and Jessica Martin. Four granddaughters, Ashlynn Waldron, Starr and Kaylee Chenault, and Elizabeth Rosenwald (Grandpa's Baby), and his sister, Diane Martin Baranowski of Homer NY.

Dale was simple man who loved the outdoors, spending time with his family, and was a diehard Seminole fan. In his honor we will be in our FSU attire.

The family will receive friends 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Bevis Funeral Home, the funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Tallahassee Memory Gardens with Military Honors. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
Download Now