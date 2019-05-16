|
Dallas Belle Rice
Tallahassee, FL - Dallas Belle Anslyn Rice, 66, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Memorial services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL (850-942-1950). Born in Wood River, Illinois, on Valentine's Day in 1953, Dallas was seven when her mother passed away. Her loving stepmother, Colleen, married Dallas' father, Leon. Dallas was a cook for many years and spent half of her life as a stay-at-home mom and grandmother. Dallas married Michael Rice and their union brought: children, Christopher (Carmen), P. Michael (Regina) and Cory (Desiree) Rice and Katie (Donghu) Kim; grandchildren: Corrine Talbot, Allen & Elizabeth Kim, Austin, Morgan, Allen and Michael Rice and Alonna Monds. She is also survived by her brothers, Michael, Leo and E.R. Anslynn and Randy McMillen; sister, Eva Barnd ; and her best friends, Patty Bissell and Deborah Anslyn.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 16, 2019