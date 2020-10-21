Dan Voich Jr.Tallahassee - Dan Voich Jr., 92, a long-time resident of Tallahassee, died of natural causes on October 15, 2020. Dan was born in Highland, Indiana, the second youngest of six children of Yugoslav immigrant parents.After graduation from high school and attending Ball State University for one year, Dan served in the U.S. Army for seven and a half years. His Army service included tours of duty in Japan (1949-1953) and in Germany (1953-1956). While in Japan, he had two brief tours of duty in Korea. After his military service, he worked for the U.S. Army and Air Force European Exchange System in Germany as an administrator for two years.Dan Received a BS degree in Business (1961) and an MBA degree (1962) from Florida State University and a PhD degree in Business (1965) from the University of Illinois. He joined the faculty in the College of Business at Florida State University in 1964, teaching a variety of undergraduate and graduate courses in business and management throughout his career.During the 1970's, Dan received two NASA faculty summer research fellowships, one at Kennedy Space Center and one at Houston Space Center. He also served as a visiting professor at the University of Hawaii for one year in 1978.During his thirty-nine year academic career at Florida State University, Dan twice served as Chairman of the Management department (1973-1976 and 1997-2003). He also served in several capacities as an Associate Dean in the College of Business from 1979-1991. He co-organized and served as the first director of the College's International Consortium of Management Studies. His research enabled him to travel extensively to west and east Europe.Dan authored and co-authored a variety of publications, research monographs and books, including several basic texts in business and management. Throughout his career he was extensively involved in consulting and funded research projects with business, government and education organizations.Dan retired from Florida State University as Emeritus Professor of Management in 2003 at the age of 75 to devote more time to his favorite pastime golf. He was the first club champion of Killearn Country Club in 1968.Dan is preceded in death by his daughter Jonie, his sister Bea, and his brothers Michael, Joseph, and Roy. Survivors include his daughters Julie (Tim), Jennie (Cliff) and Judie (Jake), his former wife Carrie, and his brother Marco (Claire).No public or formal services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dan's memory to Big Bend Hospice.