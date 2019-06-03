|
Daniel Graham "Danny" Brady
Gainesville - Mr. Daniel Graham Brady, 47, passed away on May 31, 2019 in Gainesville, FL following a brief illness. Danny was born October 28, 1971 in Tallahassee, Florida to John Thomas Brady Jr. and Alice Graham Brady. He was a 1989 Graduate of Rickards High School in Tallahassee. He was of the Baptist faith and worked in construction as a Foreman. In his spare time he enjoyed traveling and target shooting.
Danny is survived by; his wife of 8 years, Wanda Maria Pagani; his parents, John and Alice Brady, of Perry; his brother, Chip Brady, and wife Lisa, of Tallahassee; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in the Burns Funeral Home Memorial Chapel with Rev. JT Taylor and Rev. Keith Allsbrook officiating. Interment will follow at 3:00PM in Woodlawn Cemetery in Havana, FL. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday prior to the service. All arrangements are under the care of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 3, 2019