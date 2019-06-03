Services
Burns Funeral Home of Perry
1400 N JOHNSON STRIPLING RD
Perry, FL 32347
(850) 584-4149
For more information about
Daniel Brady
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home of Perry
1400 N JOHNSON STRIPLING RD
Perry, FL 32347
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home of Perry
1400 N JOHNSON STRIPLING RD
Perry, FL 32347
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Havana, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Brady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Graham "Danny" Brady


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniel Graham "Danny" Brady Obituary
Daniel Graham "Danny" Brady

Gainesville - Mr. Daniel Graham Brady, 47, passed away on May 31, 2019 in Gainesville, FL following a brief illness. Danny was born October 28, 1971 in Tallahassee, Florida to John Thomas Brady Jr. and Alice Graham Brady. He was a 1989 Graduate of Rickards High School in Tallahassee. He was of the Baptist faith and worked in construction as a Foreman. In his spare time he enjoyed traveling and target shooting.

Danny is survived by; his wife of 8 years, Wanda Maria Pagani; his parents, John and Alice Brady, of Perry; his brother, Chip Brady, and wife Lisa, of Tallahassee; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in the Burns Funeral Home Memorial Chapel with Rev. JT Taylor and Rev. Keith Allsbrook officiating. Interment will follow at 3:00PM in Woodlawn Cemetery in Havana, FL. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday prior to the service. All arrangements are under the care of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.

Friends may send condolences to the family at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now