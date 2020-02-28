|
Daniel James Hicks
Tallahassee - Daniel James Hicks, 79, passed away at Big Bend Hospice after a brief but courageous battle with advanced cancer on February 26, 2020.
Dan was the son of Hazel and Luther Hicks. He was born in White Springs, Florida on November 1, 1940 and grew up in Live Oak, Florida. Although he attended Santa Fe Community College in Gainesville, Florida and he continued his education at Florida State University, Dan chose to obtain his Master's Electrical License and open his own electrical contracting company.
An avid golfer from his time on the golf team in high school, he thoroughly enjoyed playing with his golf buddies during the last 30-40 years. In retirement, some of his favorite times were spent traveling throughout the country and Canada with Pat in their RV, camping, and spending time with family on St. George Island.
Dan is survived by Patricia, his wife of 59 years; children Donna Brown, Dan Hicks, Jr. (Susan), and step-son Tony Bennett; grandchildren David Brown, Sarah Brown, Diana Brown, Steven Hicks, Kaitlyn Hicks, Jared Bennett, Melissa Bennett, and Ben Bennett; great-grandchildren Alex, Tyler, and Wade.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Our hearts are so full of love for him - he will be missed by us all. He was truly a kind, quiet, good man - faithful to family and friends alike.
"Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace."
His family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Big Bend Hospice House and ask that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee.
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020