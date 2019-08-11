Services
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Daniel Lamar Garner Obituary
Daniel Lamar Garner

Tallahassee - Daniel Lamar Garner, 88, of Tallahassee passed away on Friday, August 09, 2019.

A son of the late Dennis Richard and Martha Ellen McLane Garner, he was born in Sycamore, Florida on September 22, 1930. Also preceding him in death is his wife, Mildred M. Garner; son, Steve Garner; and six siblings.

He served in the US Air Force, enjoyed fishing and hunting, was a long time manager at Capital Cash and Carry, but most importantly, was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his children, Pamela Joy (Jeffery) Granger and Randy (Ginny) Garner; grandchildren, Scott (Laura Gulley) Garner, Chelsie (Mike) Flanagan and Trish (Ben) Kirkland; great-grandchildren, Millie, Beau and Bentley; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home, with interment at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Covenant Care Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 11, 2019
