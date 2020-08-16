Daniel Lee "Danny" Rentz
Tallahassee - Daniel Lee Rentz, age 47, of Tallahassee, passed away on August 13, 2020, at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.
Daniel Lee Rentz was born August 27, 1972 to James Benjamin and Faye Mills Rentz. Danny, as he was known by his friends and family, was a native of Tallahassee where he graduated from Amos P. Godby High School. Danny loved the outdoors; he was an avid hunter, fisherman, and loved riding his fourwheeler through the woods. Danny also had a soft spot for animals, his chihuahuas and huskies were a huge part of his life. He was anxiously awaiting the arrival of his grandchild. Danny was a lifelong member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Mechanized Cavalry and took pride in his heritage. He was a towing and recovery specialist with over 28 years of experience. Danny was best known for his sense of humor and giant heart. He loved to make people laugh and always tried to help out his fellow man.
He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Kelly Rentz of Tallahassee; beloved daughter, Cassandra Rentz Gatlin (Andrew) of Tacoma, WA; mother, Faye Rentz of Tallahassee; and brother, Ronnie Rentz (Dawnlynn) and their children, Jessica Rentz, Cody Rentz and Jacob Rentz all of Tallahassee. He was preceded in death by his father, James Benjamin Rentz.
The family will receive friends from 6:00PM until 8:00PM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road. The funeral service will be at 11:00AM on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Bevis Funeral Home with interment immediately following at Broomsage Cemetery in Jefferson County.
Rocky Bevis and Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com
) are assisting the Rentz family with their arrangements.