Rev. Daniel W. Hall



Quincy - Reverend Daniel W. Hall, 81, of Quincy, Florida, departed this life on Friday, November 6, 2020.



He was a member of Tanner Chapel AME Church where he served faithfully until he was called into



ministry and assigned to pastor Bethel AME Church, Bristol, FL. Graveside services will be 11:00



am, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy. Viewing will be 3:00 to 7:00 pm,



Friday, November 13, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary, 18300 Blue Star Hwy, Quincy.



Survivors include his wife, Mary C. Hall, Quincy; daughter, Sandra Hall Wallace, Conyers, GA;



brother, Elijah Hall, Quincy, FL; sister, Betty Wright, Bloomfield, CT; son-in-law, Gregory Ingram,



Mableton, GA; and grandchildren Taj A. Daniel Hall-Harris, Taja T. Ingram and Miriam T. Ingram.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store