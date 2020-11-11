1/1
Rev. Daniel W. Hall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Daniel W. Hall

Quincy - Reverend Daniel W. Hall, 81, of Quincy, Florida, departed this life on Friday, November 6, 2020.

He was a member of Tanner Chapel AME Church where he served faithfully until he was called into

ministry and assigned to pastor Bethel AME Church, Bristol, FL. Graveside services will be 11:00

am, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy. Viewing will be 3:00 to 7:00 pm,

Friday, November 13, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary, 18300 Blue Star Hwy, Quincy.

Survivors include his wife, Mary C. Hall, Quincy; daughter, Sandra Hall Wallace, Conyers, GA;

brother, Elijah Hall, Quincy, FL; sister, Betty Wright, Bloomfield, CT; son-in-law, Gregory Ingram,

Mableton, GA; and grandchildren Taj A. Daniel Hall-Harris, Taja T. Ingram and Miriam T. Ingram.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved