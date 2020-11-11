Rev. Daniel W. Hall
Quincy - Reverend Daniel W. Hall, 81, of Quincy, Florida, departed this life on Friday, November 6, 2020.
He was a member of Tanner Chapel AME Church where he served faithfully until he was called into
ministry and assigned to pastor Bethel AME Church, Bristol, FL. Graveside services will be 11:00
am, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy. Viewing will be 3:00 to 7:00 pm,
Friday, November 13, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary, 18300 Blue Star Hwy, Quincy.
Survivors include his wife, Mary C. Hall, Quincy; daughter, Sandra Hall Wallace, Conyers, GA;
brother, Elijah Hall, Quincy, FL; sister, Betty Wright, Bloomfield, CT; son-in-law, Gregory Ingram,
Mableton, GA; and grandchildren Taj A. Daniel Hall-Harris, Taja T. Ingram and Miriam T. Ingram.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.