Daniel William Hausman
Tallahassee - Daniel William Hausman, 91, of Tallahassee, passed away on February 29, 2020 at Margaret Z. Dozier House at Big Bend Hospice.
Dan was a native of Homestead where he began working in 1956 as a Junior Forester with the Florida Department of Forestry. He held various positions throughout his career with the Department of Forestry and relocated to Tallahassee where he retired in 1987 as Coordinator Manager. Dan was a member of Holy Cross Anglican Church and also was an avid hunter, fisherman and gun collector.
Survivors include his wife of 6 years, Garnett Hausman; step-children, Arlene Heck and Jamie Hall; two grandchildren, Bryan Hausman and Allison Marie; niece, Marilyn Dube; three step-grandchildren, Joshawa Dorwood Heck, Jamie Nicole Hall and Dalton Lee Hall and 3 step-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his mother, Diana Hausman and wife of 56 years, Mabel Hausman.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road, with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Anglican Church, 2915 Kerry Forest Parkway, Suite 401, Tallahassee, FL 32309.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Hausman family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020