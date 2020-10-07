Danny Ray TalbertMonticello, FL - Danny Ray Talbert, 67, passed unexpectedly on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was born in Apalachicola, FL, where he attended school and completed his education. He worked as a fisherman until his health declined. Earlier on, he lived at Wilson's Homecare Facility in Monticello; he later moved to Cross Landings Health and Rehabilitative Center. Mr. Talbert was loving and kind to every person he encountered. He was respectful and always a joy to be around. Among his survivors are his caregivers, Wanda Wilson and Sherry Trouille.