Danny Ray Talbert
Danny Ray Talbert

Monticello, FL - Danny Ray Talbert, 67, passed unexpectedly on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was born in Apalachicola, FL, where he attended school and completed his education. He worked as a fisherman until his health declined. Earlier on, he lived at Wilson's Homecare Facility in Monticello; he later moved to Cross Landings Health and Rehabilitative Center. Mr. Talbert was loving and kind to every person he encountered. He was respectful and always a joy to be around. Among his survivors are his caregivers, Wanda Wilson and Sherry Trouille.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
