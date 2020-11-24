Dantavious T'Shawn Ford



Quincy - Mr. Dantavious T'Shawn Ford, 19 years of age of Quincy, FL departed this life on Friday, November 20, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his mother, Teresa Butler (Michael), Quincy, FL, father, Dan Ford (Stephanie), Quincy, FL, two brothers, Byron Malone Jr. (Shandricka), Tallahassee, FL, Dan Dubose, Quincy, FL, five sisters, Demetriss Malone, Tallahassee, FL, Quanda Ford, Jasmine Dubose, Keiziyah Ford, all of Quincy, FL, Eisha Powell, Augusta, GA, paternal grandmother, Nellie Price, Quincy, FL, paternal grandfather, Dan Gee, Quincy, FL. Visitation will be from 3p.m. - 6 p.m., Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Mortuary. A celebration of live will be 11a.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Mt. Pilgrim Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral. Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Ford family.









