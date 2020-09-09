DaQuan D. BryantTallahassee, FL - DaQuan Delqua Bryant, 26, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly on Monday, August 31, 2020. Graveside services are 12 noon Friday, September 11, at the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Thursday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. DaQuan attended school in Gadsden and Leon counties. He was SGA President during his time at Bethune Cookman University. He had been in management with Burger King. Cherishing his love and memory are his devoted dad, Antonio D. Davis; father, Dureka Bryant; loving mother, Daquandra Kelly; brother, Antonio Davis, Jr.; sisters: Clyjazia Fuller, Emuni Rowls, Alayah and Paris Davis; grandparents; Mahalia Davis, Lennie (Samuel) Dickey, Marlene Lowe Ealey and Betty Johnson; uncles; Terrance and Roosevelt(Trey) Ealey III, Pharory Green, Sr. and Kettery Dickey; aunts: Tammy Davis, Yondereka Green, Zanteka (James) Colston, Angelica Wade and Katrina Ealey; devoted special friend, Terrell Prince; and countless other relatives and friends.