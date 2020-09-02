Darrious Javone Pompey, Sr.Tallahassee, FL - Darrious "Dee" Javone Pompey, Sr. of Tallahassee passed tragically on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Graveside services are 12 noon in Desota Field Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Darrious was a former warehouse man for a food service company in Georgia. Missing him dearly, but rejoicing in his transition to eternal life are his loving children: Darrious J. Pompey, Jr. and Dallas J. Pompey; dear mother, Shelia Fields; devoted father, Ernest L. (Phobee) Pompey, Jr.; loving siblings: Sharelle, Jazmine, Shanita, Ja'shuna, Zarrious, Kayla and Niah Pompey, Jre'Darrion Fields, Whittney and Clearance Davis; devoted grandparents, Ernest L. Pompey, Sr. and Bennie Mae Pompey; and a host of other relatives and friends.