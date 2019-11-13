Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Thessalonia M.B. Church
Dave Hawkins Obituary
Dave Hawkins

Tallahassee - Dave Hawkins, 81, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019.

Funeral service will be Saturday, November 16, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Thessalonia M.B. Church with burial at Walker Cemetery.

He leaves to mourn his passing, two sons, Michael (Phyllis) and Edwin; two sisters, Malenie (Erskine) and Mary; two brothers, Eddie and Bossie (Martha); four step children; 13 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
