Dave Hawkins
Tallahassee - Dave Hawkins, 81, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Funeral service will be Saturday, November 16, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Thessalonia M.B. Church with burial at Walker Cemetery.
He leaves to mourn his passing, two sons, Michael (Phyllis) and Edwin; two sisters, Malenie (Erskine) and Mary; two brothers, Eddie and Bossie (Martha); four step children; 13 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019