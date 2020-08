Or Copy this URL to Share

David Allen Long



David Allen Long, 70, passed away on August 3, 2020. He was born on December 14, 1949 in Miami, Florida. David retired from the City of North Miami as Water Plant Superintendent.



He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Samuel, and his mother, Sarah Louise. David is survived by his wife, Gail. Donations can be made to Humane Society in his name.









