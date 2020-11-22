1/
David Bruce Black
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Bruce Black

Tallahassee - David Bruce Black, 71, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Born, raised, and living most of his life in Fort Lauderdale, he recently resided in Tallahassee. He is survived by his wife Lee (Ramsey), sons Andrew (Heather) and William (Lisa), brother James Black, sister Donna Black Loewenthal, and grandsons Jadon, Dax, Fred, and Jasper. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial donation to Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee, FL (bigbendhospice.charityproud.org/Donate).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Tallahassee Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved