David Bruce Black
Tallahassee - David Bruce Black, 71, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Born, raised, and living most of his life in Fort Lauderdale, he recently resided in Tallahassee. He is survived by his wife Lee (Ramsey), sons Andrew (Heather) and William (Lisa), brother James Black, sister Donna Black Loewenthal, and grandsons Jadon, Dax, Fred, and Jasper. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial donation to Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee, FL (bigbendhospice.charityproud.org/Donate
).