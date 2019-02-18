|
David Carter
Quincy - David Lee Carter, 65, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019. The Graveside Service will be Wednesday, February 20, 10:00 AM at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 19 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the Carter Home.
Dave was an automotive mechanic by trade and called upon as the problem solver by his fellow mechanics.
He was a lifelong member of The Quincy Bass Masters and enjoyed fishing and fellowshipping with each member.
His love for cooking was often enjoyed by large crowds and small family gatherings.
Dave is survived by his wife of 43 years; Pam Carter, two sons; Lee Carter (Ashlie), Matt Carter (Taylor), a Granddaughter; Timberlynn, two sisters; Billie Sue Radney, T.K. Glass (Bobby), Sister-in-law; Susan Carter, Brother and Sister-in-law; Mike and Debbie Waters,, He was preceded in death by his parents; Bill and Madalyn Carter, and a brother; Buster Carter.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Thomas Memorial Baptist Church, Gym Roof Fund, P. O. Box 725, Quincy, 32353.
Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529) is handling arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 18, 2019