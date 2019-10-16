|
David Christopher "Dave" Vermette
Tallahassee - David Christopher " Dave" Vermette, age 64, entered into rest at his residence October 14, 2019. Dave was born in Springfield, Massachusetts and had lived in Tallahassee since1993. He began his military career with the Marine Corps and later transferred to the National Guard Reserves where he retired with 19 plus years of service. Dave served during the Vietnam War and Iraq Conflict. His 2nd retirement was from the Department of Corrections where he was a Sr. Personnel Manager. He was a member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. Survivors include his five children, David C. ( Constance) Vermette Jr. , Daniel (Angie) Vermette, Michael (Jennifer Young) Vermette, Elizabeth Vermette, Christina Vermette; 8 grandchildren, 3 sisters Aleta Costa, Rosanne Duffy, Pauline Hackett. The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17th at Bevis Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be 12 noon following the service at Tallahassee National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019