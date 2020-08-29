David Craig LaJeunesse
Tallahassee - David Craig LaJeunesse, 50, died on August 26, 2020, at his home in Tallahassee, Florida. He was born March 10, 1970, in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, where he grew up with his three older brothers, Brian, Kent, and Rainard, amidst as much laughter and mischief as four brothers could create.
David came to Tallahassee in 1990 to attend Florida State University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in Music Education in 1993. Upon graduation, he taught chorus at schools in Pensacola, Florida, and Bainbridge, Georgia, before transitioning to a job in the Bureau of Educator Certification at the Florida Department of Education, where he served in several roles for a period of almost 20 years. He earned his master's degree in Library and Information Science from FSU in 2005. He served as Bureau Chief of Educator Certification from 2015-2019. In the fall of 2019, he took on a new role as the media specialist at Oak Ridge Elementary, where he hoped to help children discover the love of reading that he instilled in his own children, Cassie, Alex, and Ellie.
During the years in which he made Tallahassee his home, his passion for both music and education came to be known and loved throughout the Tallahassee music community. He was a dedicated church musician, first as director of music at Fellowship Presbyterian Church and later as a member of the chancel choir and handbell ensembles at Trinity United Methodist Church. At Trinity, he was also a beloved Sunday School teacher and led the youth choir for a brief period.
David's love of music extended beyond the church; he sang in the Tallahassee Community Chorus several times and was a devoted member of Capitol Bells, Tallahassee's community handbell choir, for the past seven years. He also passed down his love of music to his children. While he encouraged them to participate in church music as well, he also turned them into Van Halen fans at a very young age. David was a loving and supportive father. He was present at countless chorus, dance, band, orchestra, and steel pan concerts over the years, and his children will fondly remember family game nights and trips to the bowling alley.
David is preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen "Kay" Brown LaJeunesse. He is survived by his children, Cassie, Alex, and Ellie LaJeunesse; their mother, Jessie Elizabeth Landrum LaJeunesse; his three brothers, Brian (Josie), Kent (Sonja), and Rainard (Laura); nephews Andrew (Tressa) and Josh (Katherine); nieces Kalyn Jernigan (Jared) and Carrie LaJeunesse; and great nephews Ayden and Elijah.
A private family memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church on Monday, August 31 at 6 p.m. We invite you to join us virtually at tumct.org
. Those who want to pay their respects are encouraged to join the family for a few moments of quiet reflection at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road in Tallahassee, on Tuesday, September 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. We will provide cards on which visitors are encouraged to leave a note of condolence, memory, or anything else for the family. We ask that everyone wear masks and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Trinity United Methodist Church marked for David LaJeunesse memorial. Donations will be given to Oak Ridge Elementary School to support media center resources.
