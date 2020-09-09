David D. AkinsanyaTallahassee - David D. Akinsanya, 72, was born to Mr. & Mrs. Akinsanya, March 15, 1948, in Lagos, Nigeria, West Africa.He came to America in 1975, after receiving a scholarship to attend Florida State University. There he received a B.A. Degree in Special Education and a Master's Degree in Special Education Counseling. He enjoyed traveling, reading and cooking. He departed this life from natural causes on September 4, 2020.He is survived by his 20 siblings and his dear friend/care giver, Miss. Zoubie. David was a member of the Pentecostal Faith.A Memorial Service will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Strong & Jones Chapel.