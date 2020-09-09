1/1
David D. Akinsanya
1948 - 2020
David D. Akinsanya

Tallahassee - David D. Akinsanya, 72, was born to Mr. & Mrs. Akinsanya, March 15, 1948, in Lagos, Nigeria, West Africa.

He came to America in 1975, after receiving a scholarship to attend Florida State University. There he received a B.A. Degree in Special Education and a Master's Degree in Special Education Counseling. He enjoyed traveling, reading and cooking. He departed this life from natural causes on September 4, 2020.

He is survived by his 20 siblings and his dear friend/care giver, Miss. Zoubie. David was a member of the Pentecostal Faith.

A Memorial Service will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Strong & Jones Chapel.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
