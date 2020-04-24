|
David Duane Harper, Sr.
Tallahassee, FL - David Duane Harper, Sr., 40, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Born in Nashville, TN, David grew up in the greater Atlanta area. He was an academic honors graduate of Chattahoochee High School in Alpharetta, GA, where he played varsity basketball and was a member of various clubs. He attended Coastal Georgia College in Brunswick, GA and Morehouse College in Atlanta, GA. Most recently, he was a customer service representative through MANPOWER. David was an avid sports fan, especially professional sports. His favorite team was the Los Angeles Rams. His love and legacy will be treasured forever by his four-year-old son, David Duane Harper, Jr.; his fiancée, Erica Johns, both of Tallahassee; father, Derry Harper, Esq.,Inspector General for the City of New Orleans, LA; mother, Nikki Anderson Harper, Duluth, GA; brothers: Brian J. (Kiah) and Nicholas A. Harper, all of Atlanta, GA. David was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Elliot Harper, Sr., a 2005 graduate of FAMU and member of the University's Varsity Basketball team. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you honor David's life by making a donation to the David Harper Memorial Fund at any Regions Bank.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020