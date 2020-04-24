Resources
More Obituaries for David Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Duane Harper Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Duane Harper Sr. Obituary
David Duane Harper, Sr.

Tallahassee, FL - David Duane Harper, Sr., 40, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Born in Nashville, TN, David grew up in the greater Atlanta area. He was an academic honors graduate of Chattahoochee High School in Alpharetta, GA, where he played varsity basketball and was a member of various clubs. He attended Coastal Georgia College in Brunswick, GA and Morehouse College in Atlanta, GA. Most recently, he was a customer service representative through MANPOWER. David was an avid sports fan, especially professional sports. His favorite team was the Los Angeles Rams. His love and legacy will be treasured forever by his four-year-old son, David Duane Harper, Jr.; his fiancée, Erica Johns, both of Tallahassee; father, Derry Harper, Esq.,Inspector General for the City of New Orleans, LA; mother, Nikki Anderson Harper, Duluth, GA; brothers: Brian J. (Kiah) and Nicholas A. Harper, all of Atlanta, GA. David was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Elliot Harper, Sr., a 2005 graduate of FAMU and member of the University's Varsity Basketball team. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you honor David's life by making a donation to the David Harper Memorial Fund at any Regions Bank.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -