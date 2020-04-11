|
David Earl Merritt
Tallahassee - David Earl Merritt, 83, passed away at the home he grew up in on Friday, April 10th, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
Earl was a retired School bus Driver and Centipede sod and Cattle Farmer.
He was a lifelong active member of Elizabeth Baptist Church and is survived by his wife of 57 years Johnnie Harrington Merritt; two sons, David Christopher Merritt (Linda), and Allen Keith Merritt; Grandchildren, Aaron Merritt, Cameron Merritt, and Sean Merritt.
Graveside services will be held for immediate family at Elizabeth Cemetery on April 13th. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020