David Eastwood Sampson
Tallahassee - David Eastwood Sampson, age 85, died June 15, 2019 in 2019. He lived alone. There will be no funeral visitations or ceremonies.
He was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on November 9, 1933 and moved to Tallahassee in 1968 with his wife and four children after working for Bell Telephone Canada for 15 years. In Tallahassee and Fort Walton Beach he worked for South Eastern Telephone, later called Centel and Sprint for 25 years. He retired in 1993. He lived on board a 37-foot Irwin sailboat "Kanata 2" with his 3-legged cat, "Charlie Mon," for 20 years and had a U.S.C.G. Captain license. After 14 years in Key West, the boat was sold and he moved to Tallahassee in 2008.
He is survived by 3 sons, Paul (Gingy), Mark (Lyn), and Peter (Debbie); daughter, Michal Ford (John); 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and his second ex-wife, Martha.
He was preceded in death by his first ex-wife, Ruth in February 9, 2009 and his father who was 99 ½ years old in 2011 in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada.
His ashes will be scattered in the Gulf of Mexico.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 20, 2019