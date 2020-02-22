|
|
David George Montford
Tallahassee - David George Montford, age 73, of Tallahassee, FL passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, in Tallahassee. David was born in Marianna, FL on November 11, 1946 to George and Hazel (Ayers) Montford and had lived in Tallahassee since 1975 coming from Blountstown. David taught math at Altha and Bountstown High Schools for five years and was in Education Administration for over thirty years. He loved fishing, golfing, electronics, reading, woodworking, his tool shed and especially loved FSU football. He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife Maybelle of Tallahassee, his daughter Kristin Joyner of Havana and his brother Ronnie and wife Betty of Tallahassee. He is also survived by his two loving cats Callie and Gateway.
The family will receive friends Sunday, February 23, 2020, beginning at 2:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel in Blountstown with burial to follow at 3:00 pm at the Nettle Ridge Cemetery also in Blountstown. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Tallahassee-Leon Community Animal Service Center, 1125 Easterwood Dr., Tallahassee, FL 32311. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020