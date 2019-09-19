Services
David Hutton Cargill


1947 - 2019
David Hutton Cargill Obituary
David Hutton Cargill

Tallahassee - David Hutton Cargill, Owner of Dacar Fire Protection Inc, a resident of Tallahassee FL, passed away at the age of 72 at Tallahassee Memorial Rehab on Saturday September 14, 2019 after a short illness.

David was born in Washington DC on July 16, 1947. David served in the Army for 4 years. David enjoyed being on his boat and fishing, watching NASCAR and telling his life experiences. David owned his own business for 22 of years.

Memorial Services will be at 11 AM on September 20, 2019 at The Church @ Tallavana 5910 Havana Hwy. Havana FL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The or the local Hospice House.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019
