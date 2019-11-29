Resources
David "Dave" Islitzer

David "Dave" Islitzer Obituary
Tallahassee - David "Dave" Islitzer, 72, of Tallahassee, FL passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 in Blountstown, FL.

Dave was born in Pittsburgh, PA on March 29, 1947. He attended the University of Miami and Florida State University. Dave retired after working more than 30 years with the State of Florida's Department of Education.

Survivors include his daughter, Amy Shouse, and her husband, Jody Shouse of Fairfax Station, VA; Son, Mark Islitzer of Tennessee; Granddaughters, Campbell Shouse and Miranda Johnson.

Dave requested that he be cremated. His ashes will be spread at St. George Island, FL on a date to be determined.

Please send any memories and/or funny stories in honor of Dave to [email protected]
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
