David John Patik



Tallahassee - David John Patik, 66, passed away on Nov. 2, 2020. There will be no service at this time.



David was a leading historian of Chrysler Mopars and founded Performance Car Graphics restoration business. He is well-known for freely sharing his vast knowledge and his time with all who sought his expertise.



David graduated from FSU.



David is preceded in death by his longtime partner, Dianne Melissa Whittaker. He is survived by his mother and three siblings.



Donations and/or condolences can be sent through Go Fund Me, keywords "David Patik".









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store