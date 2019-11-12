Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
David K. Custis


1933 - 2019
David K. Custis Obituary
David K. Custis

Tallahassee - David K. Custis, age 86, died on November 7, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida. He was born in Washington, D.C. on September 7, 1933 to parents William Keith Custis and Pearle Emiline Drew Custis. David attended the College of Wooster, where he majored in Sociology and became a part of the graduating class of 1955 while already enlisted in the U.S. Army. Later in life, he was appointed as a Personnel Management Specialist by the Federal Aviation Administration before his retirement in 1988. David participated in various volunteer programs, including but not limited to AARP TaxAide, Meals on Wheels, and Computer Assistance for Seniors.

David is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Joan Lewis Custis; children Steven Tucker (Linda), Susan Wright (Jeff), Michael Tucker (Susan), Laura Morfessis (Pete), Kenneth Tucker (Karen), Linda Davis (Dana), Leslie Rutten, Karen Wood (Ed); grandchildren Nicole, Christopher, Doug, Jenny, Steven, Ashley, Rachel, Emily, Caroline, Michael M., Gary, Stephanie, Morgan, Michael T., Jillian, Bethanne, Jessica; 18 great-grandchildren; brother Donald D. Custis (Becky). David is predeceased by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Tallahassee on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church or the Westminister Oaks Foundation.

Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019
