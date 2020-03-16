|
David M. Moore, Sr.
Tallahassee - David M. Moore, Sr., 79, left us to be with our Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 11, 2020. He passed away peacefully at his home in Tallahassee, Florida, with his loving wife, Ann Kacelle Moore, two faithful canine companions, and many of his family members at his side.
David who was lovingly known as "Dave Sr." to most, was born in Lexington, Kentucky, on August 11, 1940, to Thomas and Mary Moore, both of whom were traveling missionaries. Dave Sr. was preceded in death by his father and brother who passed away in an auto accident at the age of 7. Dave Sr. graduated from high school in Ocala, Florida, where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Ann Kacelle Dukes. The newlyweds moved to Tallahassee, Florida, where he attended Florida State University on a swimming scholarship. Dave Sr. and Kacelle trusted, loved, and celebrated their marriage together for 60 years. They raised three wonderful children who started their own families in the shape of their parent's strong foundation.
Dave Sr. is survived by his beloved wife, Ann Kacelle Moore of Tallahassee, Florida; his daughter Debbie L. Wray (Bob Wray), of Dublin, Georgia; his two sons David M. Moore, Jr. (Lisa Moore) of Miami, Florida; and Douglas W. Moore (Manivanh Moore) of Tallahassee, Florida; and his sister, Alice Saunders (Chuck Saunders) of Tallahassee, Florida. He took great pride in his seven grandchildren: Ashley Moore, Alexis Moore, Kyle Wray, Courtney Wray (Tyler Hicks), Chloe Moore, Sophia Moore, and William Bryce Moore. He also deeply loved many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Even at a young age Dave Sr. was a hardworking entrepreneur as he delivered newspapers and sold encyclopedias. Following college graduation, he went to work in the insurance industry. Through his continued entrepreneurial spirit, he established his own company in 1970 called Capital Insurance Agency, Inc., located in Tallahassee, Florida.
Shortly after Capital's inception, he was joined by two partners, and they affectionately became known as "The Three D's." They began their journey together, traveling the State of Florida, with the aspiration to provide additional benefits to all State of Florida Employees. The Three D's successfully built relationships with the many state agencies and departments in which Capital still does business to this day.
Dave Sr. had an enthusiastic desire and devotion for his work at Capital Insurance Agency, Inc. and after retiring he continued serving as the organization's Chairman of the Board for several years. Some of his proudest professional accomplishments include his induction into the American National Insurance Company Hall of Fame. He was also the recipient of numerous Top Agency awards from a multitude of insurance carriers. Dave Sr. held many professional designations and memberships, such as CLU and ChFC. He remained an active member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors and the Florida Sterling Council.
Through his years, Dave Sr. was a loyal servant of the Lord and passionate philanthropist. He was a deacon and follower of the Covenant Presbyterian Church, assisting as he could by selling bonds for a new sanctuary. As a member of the Tallahassee Jaycees, he aided in the creation of Toys for Tots and the original Fourth of July Celebration on Lake Ella. Moreover, he was a top-donor for the local chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Dave Sr. supported the Seminole Boosters for over 25 years and was a member of Springtime Tallahassee as well.
He was a man of many passions and interests. Some of his favorite memories were duck hunting trips with his boys, spending time at his home on Saint George Island with his wife, snow skiing in Utah, and deep-sea fishing with his family. Dave Sr. was an avid FSU football and basketball fan, sharing countless tailgates with friends that became extended family.
Dave Sr. was a robust patriarch of his family, as well as a great friend, and he will be missed and endlessly treasured by all who knew him. Known best as David, Dave Sr., Honey, Dad, Papa, Uncle, and Friend, he will forever be remembered for his genuine heart, passionate drive, and boundless love. We find comfort knowing he is in heaven full of happiness and joy, without pain, watching over us. Though we'll miss him, his life lives on through each of us who shared life with him.
Services will be at Wildwood Church on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at 3:00 pm. A private family burial will follow at Culley's Cemetery. Due to current circumstances the family request to please not attend if not feeling well and that the services will be available to view streaming online at Wildwood Church. Arrangements are being handled by Bevis Funeral Home by Susie C. Mozolic. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
In place of flowers, David requested donations to The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis (www.themiamiproject.org) or The ().
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020