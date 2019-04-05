Services
Peel Funeral Home
301 East Evans Avenue
Bonifay, FL 32425
(850) 547-4144
David Martin Cox


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Martin Cox Obituary
David Martin Cox

Chipley - Mr. David Martin Cox, age 61, of Chipley, Florida formally of Tallahassee, FL passed away March 26, 2019 in Chipley. His parents were the late Ernest Austel Cox, Jr. and Elizabeth 'Bibba' Strickland Cox. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Ann Cox.

David is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Ernest A. Cox, III and Mary Beth of Lake Mary, FL; two nieces, Jennifer Anne (Alex) Negron and Jennifer Michele O'Neal; a nephew, Ernest A. Cox, IV (Debbie); two great-nieces, Kate and Brenna; four great-nephews, Dylan, Colin, Gavin and Grant; and a very special cousin, Terry Emley.

A Life Celebration will be held by his Tallahassee Musician friends the evening of Saturday, April 20, 2019 The Junction at Monroe A Dining, Arts and Music Showplace 2011 S. Monroe St. Tallahassee, FL 850-629-9526 - 800-272-3151 All are welcome He was laid to rest Thursday, March 28, 2019 Bonifay Cemetery Bonifay Florida. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 5 to Apr. 19, 2019
