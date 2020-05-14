|
David McCachren
Tallahassee - David Jonathan McCachren died at his home on May 10, 2020. For such a generous and loving man, his life was ended far too soon. David was born in Gainesville, Florida on September 20, 1967. His grandfather, Jim McCachren, was both a legendary coach and faculty member at the University of Florida. David loved the Florida Gators.
In Tallahassee, David developed into a successful athlete, excelling in baseball and football at Leon High School, and ultimately earned a scholarship to play football in college. After a knee injury ended his football career prematurely, David became an avid golfer. David loved sports.
David turned an after-school job making pizzas into a love of cooking ultimately working at several well-loved local restaurants and catering services. David loved to cook and feed people.
David's wonderful friends turned extended family led him to join a Mardi Gras krewe, and he developed a love of all things Cajun. David loved Mardi Gras.
David is survived by his parents, Wesley Ann Hunt and Rod Jones of Winter Park, brother James McCachren of Jacksonville, and sister Sarah Jones of Savannah, GA, as well as his incredible friends and family in Tallahassee. He was predeceased by his grandparents, his father, and older brother. David loved his friends and family.
A celebration of David's life is planned for a time when we can all gather safely together. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lee-McCachren Scholarship Fund at the University of Florida.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 14 to May 17, 2020