David Michael Mannheimer
Richmond - Retired United States Air Force Lieutenant Colonel David Michael "Mike" Mannheimer passed away on July 27, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia.
Mike is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patty, of Boydton, Virginia, two sons, Mark (Erin) of Washington, D.C. and Bret (Kathleen) of Valdosta, Georgia, and his two brothers, George Mannheimer (Julie) of Roswell, Georgia and Douglas Mannheimer (Cricket) of Tallahassee, Florida, a brother-in-law Robert Hull (Teresa) of Houston, Texas, as well as a niece, nephews, and cousins.
Mike was born on August 22, 1945 to Hank and Bonnie Mannheimer at Pensacola Naval Air Station. The family moved to Tallahassee in 1953. Mike grew up in a loving home on Randolph Circle with his parents and two brothers along with his grandmother, Juanita Krentzman, and his aunt, Carolyn Krentzman, assisted by long-time family friend Ruthie Mae James.
He attended Kate Sullivan Elementary, Cobb Junior High and graduated from Leon High in 1963. He was a member of the Exchange Club and a trainer for the Lions. As a teenager, he helped his father at Hank Mannheimer's Service Station at Tennessee and Monroe Streets.
Mike graduated from Florida State University in 1967 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. He was a cadet in the United States Air Force R.O.T.C. and a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He later earned his Master's Degree in Public Administration from Golden Gate University.
After graduation from FSU, Mike began a 21-year career in the United States Air Force. He served in the Vietnam War during which time he was the intelligence officer on over 150 flight missions in support of U.S. ground troops. Mike was stationed in Ft. Walton, Lubbock and San Antonio, Texas and at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
Following his retirement from the Air Force in 1988, Mike remained connected to his work with the military as a defense contractor in Washington, D.C. He and Patty raised their sons in Ashburn, Virginia. After retiring from Booz Allen Hamilton, Mike and Patty relocated to their home on Lake Gaston in southern Virginia. Mike enjoyed hosting friends and family, boating, reading, following the FSU Seminoles and volunteering for Habitat for Humanity.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Hank and Bonnie, his uncle, Federal Judge Ben Krentzman (Wilma), as well as his aunts, Sara Srygley (T.Q.), Carolyn Krentzman and Juanita Snipes (Wilson).
He will be buried with military honors in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date in 2021. In lieu of flowers, his family is asking that a donation be made in Mike's name to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
(michaeljfox.org
).