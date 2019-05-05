|
David Morris Roe
Tallahassee - David Morris Roe, age 61, triumphantly entered Heavens Gates in the early morning hours of April 30, 2019, and was placed in the arms of Jesus. David was a kind, Christian, gentle, artistic soul who brought a smile into every room he entered.
David was born November 22, 1957, to the late Rev. and Mrs. Morris S. Roe in Russellville, Arkansas. Rev. Roe was the pastor of the First Baptist Church, Dardenelle, Arkansas, at the time. In 1960 the family relocated to Tallahassee, Florida, and bought a lot on Lake Mystic in Bristol, Florida.
David attended Leon County Public Schools and graduated from James S. Rickards High School in 1976. He served in the United States Army and received an honorable discharge. Later he earned a B. S. Degree in Political Science from Florida State University. He worked for the State of Florida for many years before retiring with a disability He was a member of Thomasville Road Baptist Church and the Singles Sunday School Class.
He is survived by his son Nicolas Colby Roe, Tallahassee, and his sister Mary Roe Eubanks (Terry) of Bristol, Florida. He is survived by many more extended family and friends and his Thomasville Road Baptist Church family, especially Oscar Brannon.
There will be a visitation on Sunday May 5, 2019, at 2:00 PM EST at his sister's home on Lake Mystic with a Memorial Service to follow at 3:00 PM. Nicolas chose Lake Mystic because it represents four generations of our family and many happy memories.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in David's memory to the .
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 5, 2019