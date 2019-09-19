Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
New Bethel AME Church
David Neely Obituary
David Neely

Monticello, FL - David Neely, 57, passed on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at New Bethel AME Church, with burial in New Bethel Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A lifelong resident of Monticello, David, who suffered a severe injury in an automobile accident had been a driver for Big Bend Transit. He was an avid fisherman. Survivors include his mother, Letha Duvall (Raymond, Sr.) Jackson; daughter, Shabria Neely; sisters, Ernestine Madison and Kysha Jackson; brothers, William Nealy-Gaines; Kenneth Jackson and Raymond Jackson, Jr.; and numerous other relatives and friends. David's father, Ernest Neely preceded him in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019
