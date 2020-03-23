|
David Philip Zaidan, a resident of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away at the age of 85 on March 20, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Rose, and his parents Philip Simon Zaidan and Nasema Mary Zaidan, as well as sisters Lavon Zaidan and Esther Mengel. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Revenson of Mequon, Wisconsin; his children Ann Rhodes (Steve) of Tallahassee, Florida, Catherine Brower (Bill) of Dunwoody, Georgia, and Philip Zaidan (Loraine) of Tallahassee; and grandchildren Christin Brower of Dunwoody, Georgia, and Steven Rhodes (Mandy), David Rhodes (fiancée Mackenzie Erven), Chase Brower, Jackson Rhodes, and Emma and Laura Zaidan of Tallahassee.
David Zaidan transferred to Tallahassee in 1969 with Olin Corporation and after 35 years of service with Olin, he retired in 1991 as the Technical Services Manager. He was a member of St. Thomas More Co-Cathedral for 49 years, past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, past president of Mended Hearts, and an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener, who also enjoyed exercising.
Due to the national COVID-19 emergency, the family is planning a small, private graveside service at MeadowWood Memorial Park, with a mass planned at a later date.
Donations may be made to the .
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020