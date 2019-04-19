|
|
David Thomas Findley
Tallahassee - David Thomas Findley, age 31, passed away at his home in Tallahassee, Florida on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. He was born on September 29, 1987 in St. Augustine, Florida to Eric Gene Findley and Bertha Whitty (Findley). David attended Loretto Elementary School, Mandarin Middle School, and Mandarin High School. David went on to graduate from Alabama A&M University with a Bachelors in Wildlife and Forestry. On July 19, 2013, he married SheCarri Davis. Together, they have one son (Arian Findley). David and SheCarri enjoyed traveling together as well as spending time with family and friends. David was a State Lands Siliviculturist at the Florida Forest Service in Tallahassee, Florida, where he made lifelong relationships with his coworkers. David's special interests and hobbies include raising his family, caring for God's green Earth through work, watching Nascar, hunting, and traveling. Some of his favorite times were watching his son play soccer, working, hunting, and spending time with his loved ones.
He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 6 years, SheCarri; son, Arian (Findley), parents, Bertha Findley (mother) Eric Findley (father), sister, Jennifer (Findley) Ford and brother in law Torrence Ford, nephews Landon and Mason (Ford) brother, Eric Findley Jr., sister in law Kelly Brown Findley, nephews, Brian and Damon Findley, Mother in law, Sherry Davis and husband, Father in law, Carl Davis and wife, and many brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at noon at the Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Rd. Tallahassee, Florida 32303. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 19, 2019