Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Capital City Christian Church
6115 Mahan Drive
Tallahassee, FL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn Dyer Tatum

Dawn Dyer Tatum Obituary
Dawn Dyer Tatum

Tallahassee - Dawn Dyer Tatum passed away at the age of 64 in Tallahassee, FL on November 4, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Thomas Tatum, children Brandi Babb (CJ) and Brinson Tatum (Elizabeth). Six grandchildren (Brandi) Cameron, Caleb, and Caelan. (Brinson) Samantha, Brinson Jr., and Cooper.

She is also survived by siblings Jane Goodson (Johnny), Thomas Dyer, Joy Boggess (Roger), and Jody Dyer (Lila).

For more details about her life, please visit www.culleysmeadowwood.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
