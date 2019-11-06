|
|
Dawn Dyer Tatum
Tallahassee - Dawn Dyer Tatum passed away at the age of 64 in Tallahassee, FL on November 4, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Thomas Tatum, children Brandi Babb (CJ) and Brinson Tatum (Elizabeth). Six grandchildren (Brandi) Cameron, Caleb, and Caelan. (Brinson) Samantha, Brinson Jr., and Cooper.
She is also survived by siblings Jane Goodson (Johnny), Thomas Dyer, Joy Boggess (Roger), and Jody Dyer (Lila).
Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home on Riggins Road.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Capital City Christian Church, 6115 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee, Florida 32308. Interment following at Roselawn Cemetery, 843 Piedmont Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32312.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019