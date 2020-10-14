1/1
Deaconess Charity Simmons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deaconess's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deaconess Charity Simmons

Deaconess Charity Simmons, 90, transitioned on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, Tallahassee, FL. Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM (EST), Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Visitation will be Friday, October 16, 2020 from 2:00 - 6:00 PM at Reed & Hall Mortuary.

Deaconess Simmons is survived by three daughters: Pauline Washington, Catherine Roberts (Sam), and Emma Jones (Leroy, Sr.); two grandsons/sons: Terrance Paul (Lorene) and Fabian D. Green (Natalie) along with a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends.

Services Entrusted to:

Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp, 116 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351 (850) 627-5700

www.reedhallmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed & Hall Mortuary
116 W Jefferson St.
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-5700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed & Hall Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved