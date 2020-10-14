Deaconess Charity Simmons
Deaconess Charity Simmons, 90, transitioned on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, Tallahassee, FL. Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM (EST), Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Visitation will be Friday, October 16, 2020 from 2:00 - 6:00 PM at Reed & Hall Mortuary.
Deaconess Simmons is survived by three daughters: Pauline Washington, Catherine Roberts (Sam), and Emma Jones (Leroy, Sr.); two grandsons/sons: Terrance Paul (Lorene) and Fabian D. Green (Natalie) along with a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends.
