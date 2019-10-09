Services
Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
(850) 942-2929
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Heritage Assembly of God Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Heritage Assembly of God Church
Deborah Ann Scarborough


1951 - 2019
Deborah Ann Scarborough Obituary
Deborah Ann Scarborough

Tallahassee - Deborah Ann Scarborough, 67, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at her home in Tallahassee.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Heritage Assembly of God Church with burial following at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. prior to service at Church.

Deborah was born in Tallahassee December 18, 1951. She married Charles Scarborough and was employed for 35 years with the Leon County School food service until her retirement.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Scarborough; mother/guardian, Margie Folsom of Tallahassee; son Daniel Scarborough of Tallahassee; daughter, Tonya Milton (John Milton Jr.) of Tallahassee; sisters, Elaine Costa (Willie), and Brenda Folsom (David) of Tallahassee; brothers, Edward Sheffield (Bettie) of Eddison, GA, Ralph Sheffield of Mayhaw, GA, and Clifton Folsom (Martha) of Tallahassee; grandchildren, Bryce Milton (McKenzie), Jessica Elmore, Caitlin Scarborough, and Kennedy Milton; and great-grandson, Kai Milton, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Deborah is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Kathleen Sheffield and one brother, Don Wayne Sheffield.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019
