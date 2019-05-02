|
Deborah Cannady Bostic
Tallahassee - Pastor Deborah Cannady Bostic, 66, entered into her Master's arms on April 23, 2019 in Tallahassee.
A native of Jacksonville, FL, Pastor Bostic attended both Florida A&M University and Florida State University. She earned a BS Degree in Music Education and MS in Guidance and Counseling. She served the students of both Gadsden and Leon County for over 38 years. She retired as a Guidance Counselor from James S. Rickards High School.
Pastor Deborah's repertoire in ministry spanned over 40 years of service to kingdom building which included conference and workshop facilitator, prophetic counseling, and spiritual and marriage counseling. She coordinated regularly scheduled health seminars and monthly Intercessory Prayer meetings through her church. Pastor Bostic was a member of the Wailing Women Worldwide, Legacy (FAMU Alumni Choral) and the Birthday Club. In 1992 Pastor Bostic was called to co-pastor New Hope New Faith Ministries, Incorporated alongside her beloved husband, the late Pastor Glenn F. Bostic. In 2013 she assumed the role as senior pastor.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life Glenn F. Bostic.
She is survived by beloved son, Bruce McElroye of Tallahassee, Florida; brothers: Gerald (Doris) Cannady, Sr., Evers M. Hampton, Jr., and Evers Greene, all of Jacksonville, Florida; step-sisters: Annette (Leroy) Miles, Daisy Trapp, all of Jacksonville; a devoted niece: Alicia Cannady-Wright; nephews, Gerald Cannady, Jr. and Christopher Pittman; great niece, Paris Belton all of Jacksonville, FL; a host of cousins, god-children, other loving relatives and friends. She is also survived by her beloved church family ~ New Hope New Faith Ministries, Inc., Overseers/pastors: Drs. David and Vernette Rosier and the Network of Covenant Churches and Ministries.
Pastor Bostic will lie in state on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 5-7pm. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11am at Watson Temple COGIC. Burial will follow at Culley's MeadowWood Memorial Park.
The caring professionals of Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Homes are assisting the Bostic family with arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 2, 2019