|
|
Deborah Kirkland
Tallahassee - Deborah Kirkland, 75, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Seven Hill Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral service will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Greater Mt. Zion P.B. Church, 1819 Saxon Street with burial at Southside Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Christopher Jones (Sheryl MMschael); 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Angela and Reba Kirkland; 6 brothers, Tommy (Karin), Leslie (Paulette), Kenneth (Linda), Jimmie (Doris), Ambrose and Eric Kirkland (Sherri); a special nephew, James Dillard and niece, Sandra Dillard and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 27, 2019