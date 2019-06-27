Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Greater Mt. Zion P.B. Church
1819 Saxon Street
Deborah Kirkland Obituary
Deborah Kirkland

Tallahassee - Deborah Kirkland, 75, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Seven Hill Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral service will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Greater Mt. Zion P.B. Church, 1819 Saxon Street with burial at Southside Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Christopher Jones (Sheryl MMschael); 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Angela and Reba Kirkland; 6 brothers, Tommy (Karin), Leslie (Paulette), Kenneth (Linda), Jimmie (Doris), Ambrose and Eric Kirkland (Sherri); a special nephew, James Dillard and niece, Sandra Dillard and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 27, 2019
