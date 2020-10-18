Deborah Metcalf Golden
Tallahassee - Deborah Metcalf Golden, 64, of Tallahassee, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Health Care Center. She is survived by her husband of 46 years Vance Golden.
The family will receive friends Monday, October 19th from 5:00PM until 7:00 PM at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee, 200 John Knox Road. A service at graveside will be held on Tuesday, October 20th at 11:00 AM at Panacea Cemetery, Westview Street in Panacea. Brother B.B. Barwick will officiate.
Mrs. Golden was a native of Tallahassee and was raised on the family property in Wakulla County. She was a graduate of Wakulla High School and was a special education teachers' aide at Second Chance School in Sopchoppy. She enjoyed fishing, arts & crafts, and of course her family, especially her grandchildren.
Oher survivors include her two daughters, Shana Morris (Stephen Rose) of Tallahassee and Christy Weishaar (Kris) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; and three granddaughters, Chaela Morris, Kaylin Weishaar and Lexi Weishaar. Also surviving are her two brothers, Raymond Metcalf (Gloria) of Sopchoppy and Joey Metcalf (Connie) of Ludowici, GA.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com
) is assisting Mr. Golden with his arrangements.