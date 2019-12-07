|
Deborah Thayer Davis
Tallahassee - Deborah Thayer Davis passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the age of 69. She was born at the Naval Base in Bermuda to parents Calvin Thomas Thayer and Ova Lee Markham Thayer. Deborah was a career secretary, working for various banks and law firms. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, gardening, and spending time with her loving husband of 40 years.
She is survived by her husband Foster Gilmore "Gil" Davis, her sister Linda Gail Holland (Jimmy), her sister in-law Jackie Thayer, as well as several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents Calvin and Ova Lee Thayer, her stepmother Mildred Ferrell Thayer as well as her brothers Guy Timothy Thayer and Calvin Thomas Thayer II.
Memorial services will be held at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Rev Nathan Wilder with a committal ceremony at MeadowWood Memorial Park to follow.
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019