Debra Darlene Nixon



Chattahoochee - Debra Darlene Nixon, 61, of Chattahoochee, FL, crossed the River Jordan on June 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Cordell Lee Nixon of Chattahoochee, FL; her daughters April Nicole Wade (Charles) of Havana, FL and Michelle Lee Nixon of Tallahassee, FL; her mother, Joyce Sunday; and her brother, Mitchell Sunday (Diane); as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, two nephews, two great-nieces, and a great-nephew. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack B. Sunday, and her brother, Michael Jack Sunday. Darlene was born on September 9, 1958 to Jack and Joyce Sunday in Tallahassee, FL. Darlene retired from the State of Florida after 38 years. She loved the Lord and was an active participant of church throughout her life. She truly had a servant's heart. She loved her family and others, especially children. She spent her life giving to others. She could often be found taking whomever had a need to doctor's appointments, buying groceries, babysitting, and helping in any other way that she could. She spent many years helping with her daughter's Girl Scout troop and helping with various church ministries including teaching Missionettes and taking children to VBS and other church camps. She was very proud of her girls. Services will be graveside at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery on June 8, 2020 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Sarcoma Foundation of America.



Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.









