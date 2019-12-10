Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Debra Harper Kimbler


1965 - 2019
Debra Harper Kimbler Obituary
Debra Harper Kimbler

Crawfordville - Debra Louise (Harper) Kimbler was born September 24, 1965 to the late Deacon Samuel Harper and Shirley Beverly in Pensacola, FL.

She leaves to mourn her passing her husband, Michael Kimbler, four children; William Harper, Fatimah Harper, Constance Harper, and Samuel Harper all of Tallahassee; one brother, Jerald Harper of Tallahassee; a step mother, Susie Harper; a Step sister, Vanessa Edwards; six grandchildren and a host of other aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Strong & Jones Chapel with burial at Walker Cemetery in Crawfordville, FL.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
