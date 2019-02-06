|
Deirdre Powell Greene
Tallahassee - Deirdre Powell Greene, 73, of Tallahassee, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.
The daughter of the late Robert and Doris Riddley Powell, she was born in Wheaton, Illinois on August 9, 1945. She was a proud graduate of FSU, was a teacher and later retired from Southern Medical Group. She was very active in the Boy Scouts of America for many years.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Kenneth L. Greene; son, Andrew Greene (wife, Emily); grandson, Nathaniel Wilbur Greene; and a brother, James Powell.
Visitation is from 6:00 until 7:00 PM, Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home, with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 PM. Private inurnment will take place at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boy Scouts of America. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 6, 2019