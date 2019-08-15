|
|
Dellano L. Woody
St. Augustine, FL - Dellano Lewis Woody, 63, passed on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Memorial M.B. Church, Monticello, with burial in Byrd Cemetery. Viewing is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Memorial. A native of Jacksonville, Mr. Woody had lived in Monticello for several years before settling in St. Augustine. He was an accomplished mechanic. Survivors include his daughter, Kathy Woody (Anthony) Newbon; longtime friend-caregiver, JoAnn Whitfield; children raised as his own: Johnny Williams, Roy Parrish, Trevoris Thompson and Marcus Larry; siblings: Milton, Wallace, Johnny, Clarence, Kenneth, Amanda and Priscilla Woody and Gloria Woody Hill; four grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019