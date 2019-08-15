Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial M.B. Church
Monticello, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial M.B. Church
Monticello, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dellano Woody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dellano L. Woody

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dellano L. Woody Obituary
Dellano L. Woody

St. Augustine, FL - Dellano Lewis Woody, 63, passed on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Memorial M.B. Church, Monticello, with burial in Byrd Cemetery. Viewing is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Memorial. A native of Jacksonville, Mr. Woody had lived in Monticello for several years before settling in St. Augustine. He was an accomplished mechanic. Survivors include his daughter, Kathy Woody (Anthony) Newbon; longtime friend-caregiver, JoAnn Whitfield; children raised as his own: Johnny Williams, Roy Parrish, Trevoris Thompson and Marcus Larry; siblings: Milton, Wallace, Johnny, Clarence, Kenneth, Amanda and Priscilla Woody and Gloria Woody Hill; four grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dellano's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now