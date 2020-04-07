|
|
Delma O'Neil Carlton
Tallahassee - Delma O'Neil Carlton (Dell) joined his heavenly Father on April 6, 2020 at Big Bend Hospice House.
Dell was born August 26, 1931 in Thomas County but grew up in Meigs, Georgia where he graduated from high school. In 1950 he joined the Navy and served 4 years with an excellent record. He was aboard the USS Blackwood.
Dell loved sports and baseball was his game. He was a coach for the little league as well as the younger boys' team and loved going to FSU baseball games.
Dell enjoyed attending the "Executive Board Coffee Club" at Chick-fil-A with his friends. He retired from Sears after 33 years where he made many friends and was respected by his coworkers and customers alike. He was an ordained deacon and taught a men's Sunday School class at Forest Heights Baptist Church where he was also in the "Love In Action" Sunday School class that always honored their name.
Dell is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Nell; sons Richard (Chrisy) and Stacy (Gayle); grandchildren Kelsey, Chase, Ryan, Joey, and Neil; great-grandchildren Elijah and Gavin, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Thomas, Betty, and Sara.
Dell is a child of the King and will be with him in Heaven without pain. "Richard, Stacy, and I will miss you, but we know where you are." - Nell.
Funeral services will be available to view online starting at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020 at www.bevisfh.com. To watch, go to "Obituaries" at the top of the homepage, then click his page where you will then find the green "Photos and Videos" tab. Staff members will be available to answer questions or help with technical issues at (850) 385-2193.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice or any . A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Rocky Bevis and Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home are assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020