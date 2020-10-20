1/1
Delores G. Chaires
Delores G. Chaires

Tallahassee - Delores "DeVee" Gosby Chaires, 65, of Tallahassee passed on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Graveside services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday in Clifford Hill Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A lifelong Tallahasseean, DeVee was a retired dietary manager (30 years) for Capital Regional Medical Center. Her survivors include her husband, William V. Chaires; sons: Allen and Deondre Wiggins; brothers: Vernon Branton and James (Angela) Holliday and Leonard K. Holliday; sister, Linda K. Saylor; and numerous other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Elijah and Elouise Arnold Branton; son, Darnell Gosby; siblings: Roscoe, William, Moses, Erma, Inez and Rochelle.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
OCT
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Clifford Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
or

